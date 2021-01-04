The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Sports >  NCAA

It’s official: NCAA to play all 67 March Madness games in Indiana

UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 4, 2021

In this Monday, April 6, 2015 photo, Duke players celebrate on the court after their 68-63 victory over Wisconsin in the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament championship game in Indianapolis. The NCAA announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, that this year's 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana.  (David J. Phillip)
By Michael Marot Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced Monday that this year’s 67 men’s basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana.

Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Championship weekend is still scheduled for April 3 and April 5. Preliminary round dates have not yet been determined.

Ball State, Butler, Indiana, IUPUI, Purdue and the Horizon League will co-host the tournament and NCAA officials say most games will be played in Indianapolis. The NCAA also will partner with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing for players, coaches, school administrators and officials.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to distribute all 67 games of the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV and their digital platforms.

