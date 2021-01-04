State Bank Northwest names Bruggink new president

By Thomas Clouse The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Valley-based State Bank Northwest announced Monday it has chosen Lorilei Bruggink as its next president.

She had been serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer prior to the promotion, bank Chairman Greg Deckard said in a news release.

“She is a great leader, well-respected, and the board and I have the utmost confidence in her to excel in her new role,” Deckard said of Bruggink. “I look forward to continuing to work with Lorilei in the years to come, as we continue to expand our community bank and remain independent.”

Bruggink has about 35 years of banking experience and has served on the bank’s executive board for the past 16 years. State Bank Northwest hired her in 2004 as senior vice president.

Prior to that, she had been working in the same role for Farmers and Merchants Bank.

“I appreciate the support and confidence Greg and our board of directors has shown in me and look forward to the challenges of my new position,” Bruggink said in a statement. “I am proud to be a part of an organization with a history of providing banking services to our community for over 118 years.”

During her career, Bruggink also has served as president of the Executive Women’s Network, president of the Spokane Chapter of Financial Women International and president of the Sacred Heart Foundation Board, among several other similar organizations.

Bruggink has lived in Spokane since 1984 after graduating from Central Washington University with a degree in business administration/finance.