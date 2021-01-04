With child still hospitalized, Spokane family caught in house fire seeking ‘a miracle’

A 4-year-old remains hospitalized following a house fire early Sunday morning in Spokane’s Logan neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of East Illinois Avenue. Investigators, determining the blaze was accidental, found that the flames started when items placed near a first-floor fireplace caught fire.

Down the hall from the living room, Michael Kane got trapped inside the bathroom. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition due to injuries stemming from smoke inhalation, said his grandmother, Brenda Kane.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, Michael was still hospitalized with no brain activity, Brenda Kane said.

“As a kid, they can get disoriented,” she said. “I think that’s why he would’ve gone to the bathroom, even closing the door, to get away from smoke or fire.”

Three adults, two teenage girls and the child, Michael, were ultimately displaced by the fire, Brenda Kane said. Michael’s father and mother, Jeremy and Dixie Kane, are recovering from smoke inhalation. Dixie Kane also suffered burn injuries.

Their dog, Chewy, died.

“He just loved that dog,” Brenda Kane said.

Brenda Kane said the family lost “everything” in the fire, which firefighters estimated caused approximately $100,000 in damages.

A fundraising webpage was started through the Bethel AME Church in Spokane. Family friends have also started a GoFundMe page, Brenda Kane confirmed; as of Monday night, the page had raised nearly $3,000.

In addition, the Kane family is also looking for a new home, Brenda Kane said. Anyone with rental recommendations can leave a message at the Bethel AME Church at (509) 534-3007.

“I’ve heard of miracles,” Brenda Kane said. “I would love to see a miracle.”

Across the street, neighbor Ken Lehman recalled how he could smell the smoke from inside his house early Sunday morning.

Awake watching a movie, Lehman said he initially thought the smell was coming from his kitchen. By the time he found that wasn’t the case, he could see the flashing lights outside of his window from the first responders occupying the block.

Lehman recalled how firefighters had to carve a hole in the home’s roof to allow the heat and smoke to escape.

“It’s amazing how quickly a house will go up in flames,” he said. “Then the flip side is how amazing our firefighters work so well and diligently and got the fire out. That’s why you see no damage on any of the other houses.”

Next door, Chelsea Burright said she woke up to the sounds of shattering glass and somebody crying for help.

“I called 911 and went to go grab my fire extinguisher,” Burright said, “but (the fire) was too big.”

Burright said she offered a blanket to members of the Kane family that had made it out at that point. That was when she learned Michael was still trapped inside.

“You don’t want to see anyone have to go through that,” she said.