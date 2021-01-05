82-year-old man killed in head-on collision just south of Pullman

An 82-year-old man’s pickup crossed the center line, resulting in a head-on collision that killed him 5 miles south of Pullman around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Edward Meyer, of Genesee, Idaho, was driving his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado southbound near milepost 17 of State Route 195 when he crossed into the opposite lane, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

In the northbound lane, Meyer’s truck hit a 2001 Ford SUV head on. Both vehicles were totaled. Three women were injured in the SUV: 18-year-olds Emma Cook, of Kamiah, Idaho, and Samantha Stang, of Rainier, Washington; and Hester Cook, 44, of Rainier, the release said.

All three women were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital. Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

No alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and all vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts, the release said.