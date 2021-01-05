Nigel Williams-Goss among several former Gonzaga standouts on the move overseas

Former Gonzaga standouts are on the move overseas as they continue their professional basketball careers.

Nigel Williams-Goss, who helped the Zags reach the 2017 national championship game, has signed with Lokomotiv Kuban based in Krasnodar, Russia. He was waived by the Utah Jazz in mid-December. He played in 10 games for the Jazz last season. Utah picked Williams-Goss in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft.

Williams-Goss began his pro career with KK Partizan in Serbia. He played for Olympiacos in Greece prior to joining the Jazz. Lokomotiv (7-4) is scheduled to play its next game Saturday.

Williams-Goss is one of three Zags on Russian teams. Kevin Pangos is averaging 10.5 points and 6.9 assists for Zenit (9-1) in St. Petersburg.

Jordan Mathews, another key player on Gonzaga’s 2017 team, has joined BC Enisey in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The 6-foot-3 guard played in Italy last season. Lokomotiv, Zenit and Enisey are in Russia’s VTB United League.

Josh Perkins, a starter on the 2017 team and Gonzaga’s all-time assists leader, is joining KK Partizan after playing the first part of this season for GTK Gliwice in Poland.

Perkins averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds for Gliwice. He played in the NBA G League last season.

Elias Harris recently left his native Germany and MHP Riesen in Ludwigsburg to join Casademont in Zaragoza, Spain. Harris, 31, averaged 15.5 points and 4.9 boards in Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga (BBL).

Harris said on social media it was one of his career goals to play in Spain’s top league.

Steven Gray, one of the best players in Greece’s top division, is attempting to leave Athens-based Peristeri to join a team in Israel, according to a Eurohoops.net article Tuesday. A move to Israel’s Bnei Herzliya would require Peristeri’s approval.

Gray, 31, is averaging 21.5 points and has made 19 of 31 3-point attempts (61.3%) in four Basketball Champions League games.