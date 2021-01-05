Washington State women will play host to top-ranked Stanford on Jan. 27

From staff reports

The Washington State women will play host to No. 1 Stanford on Jan. 27 to make up for the postponed Dec. 8 contest between the schools. A game time wasn’t announced.

Due to the rescheduled contest between WSU and Stanford , the Pac-12 Conference also reshuffled the order of WSU opponents for the weekend of Jan. 29-31. The Cougars will now also play the Cardinal on Jan. 29 in Beasley Coliseum, while pushing WSU’s previously scheduled home matchup against California back to Jan. 31. Tipoff times for both contests are still to be determined.

WSU (6-1, 4-1) will look to continue its hot start to the 2020-21 season on Friday when it hosts Arizona State. Tipoff against the Sun Devils is set for 4 p.m.