100 years ago in Spokane: Why they wanted to change the name of Fort George Wright in 1921

The Spokane Daily Chronicle proposed that the name of Fort George Wright be changed to Fort Spokane.

This was not because of any objection to the reputation of General George Wright. In fact, the editors said they did not want to “diminish the glory and honor of that eminent officer.”

Instead, they believed that the name Fort Spokane would clear up confusion about the location of the army base.

“Many people outside Spokane do not know where Fort George Wright is located,” the paper wrote. “It might be in Ketchikan or Milpitas so far as they are concerned. … When it is Fort Spokane, the stranger will know immediately where the post is.”

The army recruiting officer proposed the name change.

The Spokane City Council did end up changing the name of Wright’s namesake drive to Whistalks Way late last year, but for an entirely different reason: to acknowledge “the genocidal atrocities that the US Army inflicted upon the Spokane Tribe,” the city said.

From the theater beat: Three theaters were planning midnight matinees to benefit “3,700 starving children of Europe.”

The shows would include “pictures and vaudeville” in an attempt to raise $37,500 for the Spokane Relief Committee.

Many Europeans were in distress in the aftermath of the word war.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1789: America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors who, a month later, selected George Washington to be the nation’s first chief executive.