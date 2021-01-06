Toddler found safe after suspect stole vehicle with him inside

A 2-year-old boy was briefly kidnapped Wednesday night after his mother momentarily went inside a Spokane Valley store leaving him alone with the keys still inside the car, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies quickly issued an Amber Alert and the boy was found asleep in the abandoned car less than an hour later.

The alert was issued at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday that the boy and vehicle had gone missing from a parking lot that houses a Wendy’s and Hico Market on Barker Road just off Interstate 90.

The light blue 1994 Chevy Suburban SUV had a “Raw Performance” sticker on the windshield and a hole in the passenger bumper, officials said.

After seeing the public safety alert, a person called in a tip that they thought they spotted the car, said Cpl. Mark Gregory.

“It was called in by a citizen that they believed it was the vehicle,” Gregory said. “The child was in the backseat asleep and nobody was around it.”

Police arrived and made sure the child was safe, then began searching for the suspect. Despite Air 1 already being nearby and aiding in the search along with K-9s, deputies were unable to locate a suspect, Gregory said.

While it’s common for a running vehicle or car with keys in the ignition to be stolen, it’s rare for circumstances to line up to include a child, Gregory said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Gregory said it was unclear if the suspect was aware the child was in the vehicle when it was stolen.

Deputies ask that anyone with information call crime check at (509) 456-2233.