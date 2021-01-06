Trump supporters leave lawn of governor’s mansion after standoff with Washington State Patrol

By Hal Berton Seattle Times

OLYMPIA – Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump opened a gate and occupied the front lawn of the governor’s residence Wednesday afternoon before backing down after a standoff with Washington State Patrol troopers and other law enforcement.

Dozens of protesters, some of them openly carrying firearms, moved to the front of the residence chanting and waving signs while a lone trooper urged them to leave the property.

More law enforcement officers later arrived and by 3:30 p.m. the protesters moved back behind the gate.

The WSP said in a tweet it was responding to the residence and that Gov. Jay Inslee was in a safe location.

The supporters had rallied at the state Capitol nearby for much of the afternoon before marching a short distance to the residence.

Supporters of Trump protested at several state capitols Wednesday as a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., forcing a halt to congressional deliberations over challenges to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

State Police in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly at the capitol there and at least one person was arrested.