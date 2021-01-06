Deputies investigating drive-by shooting at Spokane Valley apartment complex

Spokane Valley deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting at the Adams Square apartment complex across from St. Mary’s Catholic Church, deputies say.

A caller reported a group of people arrived in a vehicle and an exchange of gunfire around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle fled and one shooting victim is receiving treatment at Sacred Heart Medical Center, deputies say.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Mark Gregory did not have an update as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.