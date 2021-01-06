Deputies investigating drive-by shooting at Spokane Valley apartment complex
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 7, 2021
Spokane Valley deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting at the Adams Square apartment complex across from St. Mary’s Catholic Church, deputies say.
A caller reported a group of people arrived in a vehicle and an exchange of gunfire around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle fled and one shooting victim is receiving treatment at Sacred Heart Medical Center, deputies say.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Mark Gregory did not have an update as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.