Friday’s Washington women’s basketball game vs. Arizona postponed due to COVID-19 impacts within Huskies program

Seattle Times staff

SEATTLE – The Washington women’s basketball team had another game postponed – the third this season – due to COVID-19 protocols, but this time developments within the Huskies’ program forced the game to be called off.

According to a UW release, “recent COVID-19 impacts within the Washington program” triggered the postponement of Friday’s game against No. 7 Arizona at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Both teams will work with the Pac-12 to reschedule the game, but it’s going to be difficult to find a mutually open date over the next seven weeks considering the rising number of postponements.

On Tuesday, Washington’s game versus Arizona State that was scheduled for Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena was postponed due to COVID-19 developments within the ASU program.

And on Dec. 21, Washington didn’t host Oregon State after the Beavers had positive COVID-19 tests.

The next game for the Huskies (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) is scheduled for Jan. 15 at UCLA.