Friday’s Washington women’s basketball game vs. Arizona postponed due to COVID-19 impacts within Huskies program
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 6, 2021
Seattle Times staff
SEATTLE – The Washington women’s basketball team had another game postponed – the third this season – due to COVID-19 protocols, but this time developments within the Huskies’ program forced the game to be called off.
According to a UW release, “recent COVID-19 impacts within the Washington program” triggered the postponement of Friday’s game against No. 7 Arizona at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Both teams will work with the Pac-12 to reschedule the game, but it’s going to be difficult to find a mutually open date over the next seven weeks considering the rising number of postponements.
On Tuesday, Washington’s game versus Arizona State that was scheduled for Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena was postponed due to COVID-19 developments within the ASU program.
And on Dec. 21, Washington didn’t host Oregon State after the Beavers had positive COVID-19 tests.
The next game for the Huskies (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) is scheduled for Jan. 15 at UCLA.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.