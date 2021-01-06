Gonzaga-BYU key matchup: Cougars’ Alex Barcello does it all

Gonzaga has several do-it-all players and one or more will likely match up against versatile BYU guard Alex Barcello.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound Barcello has an impressive stat line: 16.9 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 60.9 field-goal percentage and 63 percent on 3-pointers. The latter is second nationally, behind Hawaii’s Casdon Jardine (6 of 9, two games).

Barcello’s emergence has been key with BYU replacing the loss of TJ Haws and Jake Toolson to graduation. Barcello joined those two as a backcourt starters last season while averaging 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Barcello, who played his first two seasons at Arizona, has made at least one 3-pointer in every game. A 2-for-5 effort vs. USC was his lowest 3-point percentage in a game. He had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards against Texas Southern.

Joel Ayayi, 6-5 and 180, will probably line up against Barcello with Jalen Suggs defending Cougars point guard Brandon Averette (10.8 points, 3.5. rebounds, 3.0 assists).

BYU guards can expect to see Andrew Nembhard, Corey Kispert, Dominick Harris and possibly Aaron Cook, depending on his availability with a leg injury, when the Zags switch on screens.