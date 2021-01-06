The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

News >  Nation/World

Live Video: Congress counts electoral college votes

The Washington Post

The Washington Post News Service is providing live-stream coverage of Congress counting electoral college votes on Wednesday, January 6th starting at 9 a.m.  This event will be anchored by Libby Casey in Washington, D.C. as Congress meets in a joint session to count each state’s electoral votes.  Some members of Congress are expected to launch a final challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election.

