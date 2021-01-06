Live Video: Congress counts electoral college votes
Wed., Jan. 6, 2021
The Washington Post News Service is providing live-stream coverage of Congress counting electoral college votes on Wednesday, January 6th starting at 9 a.m. This event will be anchored by Libby Casey in Washington, D.C. as Congress meets in a joint session to count each state’s electoral votes. Some members of Congress are expected to launch a final challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.