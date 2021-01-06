Mt. Spokane implements all-day uphill skiing policy

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park will now allow all-day uphill skiing.

The all-day route will follow the traditional uphill route up the B-29 run and Teakettle routes during normal operating hours.

“Yes, as of yesterday we are allowing uphill travel during normal business hours,” said Jim Van Löben Sels, general manager for the park in an email Wednesday. “We are still asking guest to have $50 season pass, and follow all the guidelines.”

The resort will consider expanding the program in the future including adding uphill skiing lessons, he said.

“I think this is a step in the right direction and I look forward to growing this over the next year or so,” Van Löben Sels told advocates of uphill skiing in an email Wednesday morning.

The decision comes after the resort announced in December plans to charge $50 for uphill travel before the resort had opened. That angered many uphill skiers.

From the beginning, Van Löben Sels expressed interest in developing a comprehensive, all-day policy.

“I’m super excited and I hope they continue to partner with the backcountry community so we can continue to get people education and opportunities,” said Landon Crecelius, an avid skier who runs the Backcountry Ski Friends website.

Uphill skiers use specialized nylon material – known as skins – that grip the snow to ski up. Once they reach the top, they take the skins off and go down. Unlike backcountry skiing, uphill skiing is done in a resort or an otherwise controlled and relatively safe environment.

For more information and to purchase the $50 pass visit mtspokane.com/uphill-travel-policy/.