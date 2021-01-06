Rep. Pramila Jayapal calls for Trump to be removed with 25th Amendment

Seattle Times

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the first Washington representative to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, called on Thursday night for him to be removed from office using the 25th Amendment.

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president, with the support of a majority of the Cabinet, to remove the president from office.

“Donald Trump must be removed immediately,” Jayapal, D-Seattle, wrote. “I’m calling on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to put this country first and uphold their constitutional duty to invoke the 25th Amendment. We must hold the man who incited today’s dangerous assault on America fully accountable.”