Upcycled Life: DIY kitchen or bath scrubbie

By Katie Patterson Larson For The Spokesman-Review

Finding new ways to reuse common packaging items is a great way to reduce household waste. The plastic produce nets that come with citrus, garlic and other fresh produce can double duty in several ways. Today we will make a simple kitchen or bath scrubbie.

1. Start with four net bags that are about the same size. Cut off both ends so that you have four tubes.

2. Roll up three of the bags in a donut shape.

3. Knot the end of the remaining bag and invert so that the knot is on the inside. Stuff the bag with the rolls.

4. If the net is long enough, tie off the top with a secure knot. If not, baste the top edge with a cotton string and cinch tight to tie off.

Katie Patterson Larson is the director and founder of Art Salvage, a creative reuse center in Spokane. Art Salvage keeps usable materials out of the waste stream and makes them accessible and affordable to everyone. For more information, visit artsalvagespokane.com.