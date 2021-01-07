100 years ago in Spokane: Local jazz band sets sights on vaudeville, Fort George Wright debate continues, typhoid outbreak starts

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The Tuxedo Five, a group of Spokane jazz musicians, was heading out onto the vaudeville circuit.

The band just played a pair of local engagements in the Liberty Theater and the Hippodrome Theater, and had been offered a contract on Loew’s vaudeville circuit.

The band consisted of Billy Barton, Ray Robinson, Eddie Garner, Floyd Carr and Mel Butler.

From the fort beat: Spokane historian N.W. Durham opposed the idea of renaming Fort George Wright to Fort Spokane.

“Fort George Wright carries much historical value to old-timers here because it recalls the gallant work done by officer George Wright of the regular army during the early pioneer frontier days,” Durham said. “The present name was given … in 1889, after the citizens of this country had requested that it be named Fort Wright.”

From the medical beat: Spokane had 20 cases of typhoid fever in 1920, most of it caused by a hospital attendant from another state who proved to be “a carrier.”

The carrier brought the disease to the state hospital at Medical Lake and apparently infected numerous others. In 1919, only one case of typhoid had been reported in Spokane County.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1935: Rock ’n’ roll icon Elvis Presley born in Tupelo, Mississippi.

1994: Tonya Harding won the ladies’ U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Detroit, a day after Nancy Kerrigan dropped out because of the clubbing attack that had injured her right knee. (The U.S. Figure Skating Association later stripped Harding of the title.)