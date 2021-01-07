Area roundup: Eastern Washington women rout Weber State for third straight win

Staff and wire reports

Jenna Dick scored 21 points, Aaliyah Alexander notched a double-double and Eastern Washington topped Weber State 78-57 Thursday night in Cheney for its third straight Big Sky win.

Alexander scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Eagles (4-6, 3-2 Big Sky), while fellow freshman – and former Liberty High standout – Maisie Burnham added 18 points.

EWU used a 27-point second quarter to grab a 40-26 halftime lead over the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3).

The Eagles shot 40.6% from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range. They held Weber State to 32.8% overall and just 19% (4 for 21) from deep.

Emma Torbert paced the Wildcats with 15 points.

The teams meet again at noon Saturday at Reese Court.

Men’s basketball

Tevian Jones and Aanen Moody scored 17 points each as Southern Utah held off a late Idaho charge for a 85-80 victory in Cedar City, Utah.

Damen Thacker poured in 27 points before fouling out for the Vandals (0-9, 0-6 Big Sky). Ja’Vary Christmas and Gabe Quinnett added 10 points apiece for UI.

The Vandals shot 54.9% overall and 50% from 3-point range, but were forced into 14 turnovers to just seven by SUU.

The Thunderbirds (8-1, 3-0) host Idaho again at 11 a.m. Saturday.