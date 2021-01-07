Gonzaga trio among 25 players on Wooden Award midseason watch list

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs have been named to the Wooden Award’s 25-player midseason watch list.

The top-ranked Bulldogs are the only program with three representatives. Illinois, with Kofi Cockburn and Ayu Dosunmu, and Villanova, with Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, are the only schools with two players on the list.

Suggs joined West Virginia’s Derek Culver and Louisville’s Carlik Jones as players on the midseason list who weren’t on the 50-player preseason list.

Kispert leads the West Coast Conference in scoring at 21.6 points, field-goal percentage at 63.4 and 3-pointers made per game at 3.1. He’s shooting 50.8% on 3s and 87.9% at the free-throw line. He’s committed just nine turnovers in 290 minutes.

Timme is hitting 59.3% of his shots and 72% of his free throws while averaging 18.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He has scored at least 25 points four times (Kansas, Auburn, Northwestern State and Virginia).

Suggs is tops in the WCC in steals per game (2.4), third in assists (5.3) and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.05). He’s made 53.8% of his field-goal attempts and 44.4% from deep. He’s averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 boards.

The Zags have faced three players on the list: Culver, Virginia’s Sam Hauser and Iowa’s Luka Garza.