In brief: Artists sought for Spokane metal art project

Artists sought for metal art project

The Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho is seeking design proposals for nine, 4-foot by 8-foot metal signs to be displayed at the ground level at Crosswalk Youth shelter located at 525 W. Second Ave. in downtown Spokane.

“We seek artists to create a welcoming and inviting entrance to our current Crosswalk building, visually honoring various backgrounds and lifestyles. The goal of this project is to reach the community in creative and thoughtful ways,” according to a news release from the VOA’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee .

Artists can visit voaspokane.org for details on the project and photographs of the types of metals available for design.

A proposal and sketch must be submitted by Jan. 15. For more information, send email dei_committee@voaspokane.org or call Rae Lynn Barden at (509) 710-8944.

SPS plans talks on race equity

The Spokane Public Schools Office of Family and Community Engagement is hosting Parent Listening Sessions for Racial Equity throughout the remainder of the school year. The district aims to open discussions with parents of children of color. The first meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom. Visit bit.ly/358IOAR for more information or to register for one or more event.

WVSD closes several meal sites

West Valley School District no longer has daily meal pickups at Ness, Orchard Center or Seth elementary schools. Daily meal pickups will continue at Pasadena Park Elementary and Centennial Middle School from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and weekly meal kits are available at West Valley High School. Visit wvsd.org for more information or to sign up.

From staff and local reports