Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour makes donation to Spokane Public Radio

In a recent news release, the Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour took a moment to reflect on 2020, thank patrons for their support during a very trying year and announce an in-person tour scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25.

But in the spirit of giving, the group also took a moment to show its support with a gift of $1,100 to Spokane Public Radio, a donation that was raised through sales of a limited-edition poster designed by Victoria Brace and printed on archival paper by Spokane Art Supply.

“We thank KPBX for their continued support of the arts in and out of our Spokane community,” the group wrote. “Our donation was mailed to them in the beautiful origami card pictured above and created by tour artist Patti Osebold.”