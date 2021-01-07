Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour makes donation to Spokane Public Radio
Thu., Jan. 7, 2021
In a recent news release, the Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour took a moment to reflect on 2020, thank patrons for their support during a very trying year and announce an in-person tour scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25.
But in the spirit of giving, the group also took a moment to show its support with a gift of $1,100 to Spokane Public Radio, a donation that was raised through sales of a limited-edition poster designed by Victoria Brace and printed on archival paper by Spokane Art Supply.
“We thank KPBX for their continued support of the arts in and out of our Spokane community,” the group wrote. “Our donation was mailed to them in the beautiful origami card pictured above and created by tour artist Patti Osebold.”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.