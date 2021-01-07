Spokane Correspondence Club organizes mail-in art show

If you’re as tired of staring at a screen as I am, the idea of a social activity that won’t require a Zoom meeting is probably sounding pretty near marvelous right about now.

In the spirit of past letter-writing and mail art socials hosted in downtown Spokane, the Spokane Correspondence Club is inviting locals to participate in a series of mail-in art projects during the remaining winter months.

Beginning with January’s theme, “Outside the Window,” Inland Northwest community members of all ages are encouraged to send in postcard-sized art pieces inspired by their experiences during the continuing pandemic as part of the Spokane Pandemic Postcard Project.

“We want this to be a fun, low-pressure project to help our creative community get through these pandemic times,” the club’s Tumblr page reads. “The culminating event will be a collective gift to the community.”

Free postcards are available for pickup at Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Paintings, drawings, collages, comics, poems and more are welcome.

Themes for February and March will be announced on social media. Organizers hope to encourage creativity and community from the safety of home.

“I hope it’s a creative outlet for folks as they’re trying to stay home and stay safe,” club organizer Nicki Sabalu said. “I feel like winter can be a challenging time for a lot of people during any year but especially during a pandemic.”

Inspired by the Olympia Zine Fest in 2015, Sabalu’s friend and fellow correspondent Kelsey Smith came up with the idea of hosting letter-writing events as a way to connect with the community throughout the year.

“I really missed those events when I moved to Spokane a few years ago,” Sabalu said. “And if it weren’t for the Olympia events, Spokane Correspondence Club probably wouldn’t exist.”

Postcards submitted for the Spokane Pandemic Postcard Project will be available online on the club’s social media. When health guidelines allow for larger gatherings, organizers will also host an in-person event to showcase the resulting collections.

Once you have completed your postcard, send it to Spokane Correspondence Club, P.O. Box 1779, Spokane, WA 99210.

Membership is not required to participate in club events. For more information, visit correspondenceclub.tumblr.com.