News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane Valley shooting victim in critical condition, suspect sought

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 7, 2021

Deputies say a man was shot and is in critical condition after a potential drive-by shooting in Spokane Valley Wednesday. (Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a possible drive-by shooting Wednesday evening, deputies say.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 911 callers reported shots being fired and a man yelling for help around the Adams Square apartment complex in Spokane Valley, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Callers reported seeing a dark-colored car leaving the area quickly, the release said.

When deputies arrived, citizens were trying to help the wounded man. Responders provided medical care and took him to a hospital, the release said.

Major Crimes Detectives believe the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute that escalated, and likely was not random, the release said.

Deputies searched the area but could not find a suspect or suspects, according to the release.

Deputies ask anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference #10002341.

