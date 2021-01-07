Spokane Valley shooting victim in critical condition, suspect sought
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 7, 2021
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a possible drive-by shooting Wednesday evening, deputies say.
Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 911 callers reported shots being fired and a man yelling for help around the Adams Square apartment complex in Spokane Valley, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Callers reported seeing a dark-colored car leaving the area quickly, the release said.
When deputies arrived, citizens were trying to help the wounded man. Responders provided medical care and took him to a hospital, the release said.
Major Crimes Detectives believe the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute that escalated, and likely was not random, the release said.
Deputies searched the area but could not find a suspect or suspects, according to the release.
Deputies ask anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference #10002341.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.