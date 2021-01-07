Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga cruises past BYU, 86-69

Corey Kispert scored 23 points and No. 1 Gonzaga used a strong first half to power past BYU, 86-69, Thursday night at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane.

Gonzaga zipped out to a 23-2 lead in just over seven minutes and led by 23 at halftime.

Point guard Jalen Suggs had 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals for Gonzaga (11-0, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard each added 12 points.

Matt Haarms and Caleb Lohner scored 13 points each to pace BYU (9-3, 0-1). Cougars’ leading scorer Alex Barcello (16.9 points per game) was held to nine points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Gonzaga built its big halftime lead by forcing BYU into 11 turnovers in the first half. The Cougars finished with 16 turnovers, which the Zags converted into 25 points. BYU scored just seven points off of eight GU turnovers.

Gonzaga led by as many as 32 midway through the second half.

BYU closed the game on a 13-2 run to tighten up the final margin.

Gonzaga plays next on Saturday at Portland. Tip is scheduled for 5.

First half

15:37 – Gonzaga 16, BYU 2: Drew Timme has six points, Corey Kispert has five and the Bulldogs have powered to an early 14-point lead.

The Zags scored the first eight points of the game and then ripped off another 8-0 run before BYU called timeout.

Gonzaga is 7-of-9 shooting.

BYU has turned the ball over five times, which GU has converted into eight points.

Former top quarterback prospect Jalen Suggs drops a dime for a touchdown to Joel Ayayi. pic.twitter.com/lwMWsxtorA — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) January 8, 2021

10:43 – Gonzaga 30, BYU 7: The Zags continue to pull away from the Cougars behind some sharp shooting.

Gonzaga is shooting 66.7% (12 of 18) and has made three 3-pointers. Corey Kispert leads the Zags with nine points. Andrew Nembhard has six points on 2-of-2 shooting from 3.

Spencer Johnson leads BYU with three points.

Drew Timme crashes the boards and finished a contested shot at the rim. Three BYU players were around the Sophomore, but it didn’t seem to matter. pic.twitter.com/PglJp9HAG8 — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) January 8, 2021

7:16 – Gonzaga 34, BYU 16: Cougars big man Matt Haarms has found some success inside as BYU has pulled back to within 20 of the Zags.

Haarms has a team-high seven points on 2-of-2 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Gonzaga has made just one of its last four shots.

Gonzaga center Drew Timme picked up his second foul. He has eight points and two rebounds.

4:00 – Gonzaga 39, BYU 26: A 7-0 run by the Cougars leads to Gonzaga calling its first timeout of the game.

BYU closes deficit to 39-26, 3:58 left. Zags have had three turnovers in this stretch and Cougars getting much better looks offensively. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 8, 2021

Matt Haarms leads BYU with seven points.

Corey Kispert and Andrew Nembhard each have nine points to pace the Zags. Nembhard is 3 of 3 on 3-pointers.

Suggs has outstanding court vision. Knew where he wanted to go with the ball before the drive. Draws three defenders and smokes a pass to Nembhard in the corner. Easy. pic.twitter.com/oT5lGN1l7j — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) January 8, 2021

Halftime

Gonzaga 52, BYU 29: Corey Kispert has 11 points and the Bulldogs used two big runs to take a 23-point lead over the Cougars into halftime.

Gonzaga opened the game with a 16-2 run and then, after BYU had trimmed a 23-point lead to 13, pulled away with a 13-0 run at the end of the half.

Andrew Nembhard has added nine points for Gonzaga on 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range. Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi and Drew Timme have each chipped in eight points.

Matt Haarms leads BYU with seven points, but the big man has been dealing with a sore left knee. Cougars leading scorer Alex Barcello has just two points on 1-of-5 shooting.

BYU turned the ball over 11 times in the half, which Gonzaga turned into 15 points. The Zags also hold a 14-0 edge in fast-break points.

Gonzaga shot 54.5% from the field and 50% from 3. BYU made only 33.3% of its shots and just 25% from 3.

Suggs, the Zags freshman point guard, leads the team with four rebounds. He also has three assists and two steals.

Timme played just eight minutes as he sat out the rest of the first half after picking up his second foul.

Second half

15:56 – Gonzaga 62, BYU 40: Both teams come out of the break shooting well.

Gonzaga has made 5 of 6 shots and BYU is 5 of 8.

Corey Kispert leads Gonzaga with 15 points.

Caleb Lohner has four points in the half and leads BYU with 10.

Zags 62-40, Kispert up to 15 points, Timme and Suggs each with 10. Lohner with 10 points off the bench for BYU and backup wing George with 6 points. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 8, 2021

10:36 – Gonzaga 75, BYU 45: Corey Kispert has 21 points and the Zags have pushed their lead to 30 points.

Andrew Nembhard and Jalen Suggs have 12 points each and Drew Timme has added 10 for Gonzaga. Nembhard has made four 3-pointers.

7:25 – Gonzaga 75, BYU 50: The Cougars cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 25 with a 7-0 run.

After Gonzaga built its largest lead of the game, BYU made the run behind five points from Gideon George.

George and Caleb Lohner have 11 points each to lead BYU.

Gonzaga has made just one of its last 11 shots and hasn’t scored in 4:09.

3:25 – Gonzaga 83, BYU 57: Corey Kispert has a game-high 23 points and the Zags take a 26-point lead into the final three minutes of the game.

GU goes to the bench with an 83-57 lead with 3:25 left. Kispert 23, Suggs 16, Timme 12. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 8, 2021

Definition of unselfish. Suggs to Timme-Timme to Suggs. pic.twitter.com/KvoijFAowv — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) January 8, 2021

Starting 5

Pregame

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Alex Barcello (BYU) 16.9 60.9 71.9 Corey Kispert (GU) 21.6 63.4 87.9 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Caleb Lohner (BYU) 6.6 4.7 1.9 Joel Ayayi (GU) 8.0 6.1 1.9 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Alex Barcello (BYU) 4.8 2.0 31.4 Jalen Suggs (GU) 5.4 2.6 26.6

Team stats

BYU Gonzaga Points 78.9 95.1 Points allowed 67.4 72.4 Field goal pct. 47.8 55.4 Rebounds 39.3 39.8 Assists 18.5 20.7 Blocks 2.7 2.9 Steals 4.5 8.6 Streak Won 4 Won 10

Game preview

Top-ranked Gonzaga takes on WCC challenger BYU in rescheduled clash An unprecedented college basketball season is just six weeks old and the latest scheduling twist brings Gonzaga and BYU together a month sooner than expected. | Read more »

Gonzaga-BYU key matchup: Cougars’ Alex Barcello does it all Gonzaga has several do-it-all players and one or more will likely match up against versatile BYU guard Alex Barcello. | Read more »