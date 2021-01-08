14 people may be banned after rowdy D.C. to Seattle flight
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 8, 2021
SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines said Friday at least 14 people could be banned from the company’s flights after the passengers were rowdy, argumentative and refused to wear masks on a flight from Dulles International Airport to Seattle.
The Seattle Times reported airline spokesperson Ray Lane said those passengers were on Flight 1085 from the D.C.-area airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday night.
“Last night, a number of passengers onboard Alaska Airlines Flight 1085 from Washington Dulles to Seattle were non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members,” Lane wrote in an email Friday to the newspaper.
“Their behavior was unacceptable. We apologize to our other guests who were made uncomfortable on the flight.”
The 14 passengers face being placed on Alaska’s ban list, Lane said.
Alaska Airlines has banned 288 people for violating its mask policy, not including the 14 potential additions, he said.
