4-year-old dies from injuries in Spokane house fire

The child critically injured in a house fire Sunday in Spokane’s Logan neighborhood has died.

Michael Kane II, 4, was recognized with an honor walk Thursday night at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, said his grandmother, Brenda Kane. The ceremony commemorates the act of organ donation; recipients have been found for Michael’s heart and kidneys, according to an online fundraising page run by friends of the Kane family.

Michael suffered critical injuries due to smoke inhalation during the early morning fire, which took place at his family’s home on the 1200 block of East Illinois Avenue.

The Spokane Fire Department ruled the fire as accidental. The blaze started when items near a fireplace caught fire.

A dog, Chewy, was killed, while four others were taken to the hospital with injuries believed not life-threatening.

The home had smoke alarms that activated appropriately that Sunday morning, according to the Spokane Fire Department.

“Our hearts break for the family and our community,” said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. “A loss like this is felt throughout the SFD at all levels, and we take it extremely personally. As they so often do, the Spokane community is coming together to wrap around this family and support them in their time of need.”

A fundraising webpage was started through the Bethel AME Church in Spokane. The GoFundMe, meanwhile, had raised more than $16,000 as of Friday morning.