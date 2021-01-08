Menu
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 8, 2021
Basketball
College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 5 p.m. Pac-12: Washington at California, noon; Washington State vs. Stanford in Santa Cruz, California, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Southern Utah, 11 a.m. Nonconference: Whitworth at Montana, 2 p.m.
College women: WCC: Portland at Gonzaga, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Weber State at Eastern Washington, noon; Southern Utah at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Swimming
College: Whitworth at Seattle, 10 a.m. (women) and 1 p.m. (men)
Off track betting
Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 8:50 a.m.
