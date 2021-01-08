President Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 8, 2021
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20. He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s inauguration.
“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.
Trump offered no clues for how he would spend his final hours in office. Biden will become president at noon Jan. 20 regardless of Trump’s plans.
On Thursday, Trump delivered a video statement admitting his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.
“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Trump said in the video.
