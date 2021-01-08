Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

They think they’re clever

On Christmas eve early afternoon I went to our neighborhood grocery store to pick up items for the long weekend. During the 45 minutes that I was in the store I counted 5 people that weren’t wearing face masks. I was amazed as everyone coming into the store is asked to put on a mask and if you don’t have one the store supplies one.

One of the people not wearing a mask was a woman, about 25. I asked her why she wasn’t wearing a mask, she smiled and walked away.

A few days later I was in the store again and talked with the manager and asked him how this happens. He explained people tell his employee checking for masks that they have a health condition that doesn’t allow them to wear a mask. So let’s assume that is true of the people I saw but if it isn’t that is a clever way to get around wearing a face mask. He told me they get 2-3 people a day that claim they can’t wear a mask for health reasons.

Of course in this case being clever possibly exposes the employees and other customers in that store to a virus that kills people. I will admit it was nice to see an actual person smile instead of a face covering even if it may have been for the wrong reason.

Larry Reisnouer

Spokane

 

