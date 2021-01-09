Area roundup: Eastern Washington women top Weber State for fourth win in a row

From staff reports

Maisie Burnham scored 17 points, Aaliyah Alexander notched a double-double and the Eastern Washington women won their fourth consecutive Big Sky game with a 71-59 victory over Weber State on Saturday in Cheney.

Alexander finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (5-6, 4-2 Big Sky), while Jenna Dick added 11 points.

After being tied at halftime, EWU outscored the Wildcats (0-7, 0-4) 14-7 in the third quarter.

Eastern shot 43.9% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range. EWU was also 14 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Kori Pentzer and Shianna Johnson led Weber State with 14 points each.

The Eagles travel to Southern Utah for a pair of games on Thursday and Friday.

Idaho 77, Southern Utah 61: Gina Marxen scored 17 points and dished out five assists as the Vandals swept their weekend series against the Thunderbirds in Moscow, Idaho.

Beyonce Bea added 15 points for Idaho (6-4, 5-1), while Hailey Christopher pitched in 11 points off the bench.

The Vandals dominated from deep, connecting on 11 of 32 3-pointers, while holding the Thunderbirds (3-4, 0-2) to just three makes from 3.

UI travels to Northern Colorado on Thursday.

Men’s basketball

Josh Vazquez scored 14 points to lead a balanced Montana attack as the Grizzlies ran away from Whitworth in the second half for a 84-67 nonconference victory in Missoula.

Robby Beasley and Brandon Whitney added 12 points each for the Grizzlies (5-6), while Michael Steadman had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Pirates (0-3) trailed the Division I Griz 40-36 at halftime.

Liam Fitzgerald and Miguel Lopez paced the Pirates with 13 points apiece, while Rowan Anderson added 11 points and eight assists.

Whitworth plays another nonconference game Wednesday at Seattle Pacific.