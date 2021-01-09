Jenn Wirth’s double-double helps No. 21 Gonzaga sink Portland, remain unbeaten in WCC play
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 9, 2021
Senior Jenn Wirth scored 21 points, twin sister LeeAnne added 12 and No. 21 Gonzaga rolled to a 75-43 win over Portland on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (10-2, 5-0 West Coast Conference) were never challenged after scoring the first 11 points of the game, cruising to their eighth-straight win this season and 22nd-straight at home.
Alex Fowler scored 11 points for the Pilots (6-4, 3-1), who shocked the Bulldogs in their last meeting. That was in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament in March when Gonzaga was ranked a school-best No. 11. Portland trailed by 20 in the first quarter but won 70-69.
Gonzaga held the Pilots to 27% shooting in the first half, doubled them up on the boards and hit 4 of 6 3-pointers to open a 36-17 lead at the half. Jenn Wirth scored 12 points.
Jenn Wirth scored six points in the opening surge and it was a 16-3 lead six minutes into the game. Sophomore twins Kayleigh and Kaylynne Trong combined for five in a 7-0 run for a 27-9 lead at 6:33 of the second quarter.
The lead was 63-33 after three quarters and reached a high of 34.
Gonzaga was 5 of 15 in the fourth quarter but shot 48% (29 of 30). The Bulldogs won the rebounding battle 43-21 with Jenn Wirth grabbing 10 for her fifth double-double in the last six games. It was 15-4 on the offensive boards.
Portland was 4 of 17 from 3-point range and shot 33%. The Pilots had 21 turnovers that were turned into 26 points.
Gonzaga is scheduled to play at Santa Clara on Thursday.
This story will be updated
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.