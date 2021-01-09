The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 36° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  NCAA basketball

Keshawn Justice carries Santa Clara past Saint Mary’s 66-64

UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 9, 2021

Santa Clara forward Keshawn Justice (14) prepares to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.  (Associated Press)
Santa Clara forward Keshawn Justice (14) prepares to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.  (Associated Press)
Associated Press

Associated Press

MORAGA, Calif. – Keshawn Justice had 23 points and came through for Santa Clara on a series of key plays in the final 18 seconds as the Broncos narrowly beat Saint Mary’s 66-64 in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Justice gave the Broncos the lead at 65-64 on a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left and then blocked Tommy Kuhse’s shot and grabbed the rebound with a second left. Kuhse fouled Justice, who made the second of two free throws with 0.5 seconds left, and Saint Mary’s failed to get a last shot off before the buzzer.

Josip Vrankic had 11 points and eight rebounds for Santa Clara (7-2). Guglielmo Caruso added 10 points.

Logan Johnson scored a career-high 26 points for the Gaels (9-3). Kuhse added 12 points. Matthias Tass had 11 rebounds.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.