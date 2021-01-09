Tevian Jones scores 30 to carry Southern Utah past Idaho 83-67

Associated Press

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Tevian Jones scored 30 points as Southern Utah won its ninth consecutive game, defeating Idaho 83-67 on Saturday.

John Knight III added 17 points for Southern Utah (9-1, 4-0 Big Sky Conference). Harrison Butler and Maizen Fausett added 11 points apiece.

Damen Thacker had 16 points for the Vandals (0-9, 0-6). Ethan Kilgore added 10 points. Ja’Vary Christmas had six assists.

“I thought (SUU) did a really nice job of moving the ball,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said in a team release. “Jones is as dynamic of a guy to be able to score the ball all over the place as there is in the league. They had some really timely offensive rebounds that enabled them to extend their lead. We did not do a good job of handling the ball.”

Southern Utah defeated Idaho 85-80 on Thursday.