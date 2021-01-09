Updates and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga leads Portland at half
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 9, 2021
Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-0, 2-0 WCC) play the Portland Pilots (6-4, 0-1) at Chiles Center in Portland. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. PST. You can watch on Fox 28 in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.
Halftime
Gonzaga 56, Portland 35: Drew Timme has 19 points and the Zags have dominated inside on their way to a 21-point halftime lead.
Joel Ayayi has 12 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists for Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs have outscored the Pilots by 28 – 42-14 – in the paint and hold a 23-11 edge in rebounds.
Ahmed Ali has 16 points to lead Portland. The transfer guard from WSU has made 3 of 4 3-pointers.
Anton Watson has added eight points for Gonzaga. The sophomore forward out of Gonzaga Prep is 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Zags are 14 of 16 from the line. Portland is 4 of 4.
GU’s leading scorer Corey Kispert (21.7 points per game) has just four points on 2-of-7 shooting. He does have four rebounds and three assists.
Freshman point guard Jalen Suggs has three points, two rebounds, two assists and two fouls for the Bulldogs.
First half
3:50 – Gonzaga 41, Portland 25: Drew Timme has 10 points and the Zags have made their free throws count as they’ve built a big lead on the Pilots.
Gonzaga is 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. Portland is just 1 of 1.
Gonzaga also has a 30-10 edge in paint points.
7:41 – Gonzaga 31, Portland 18: Gonzaga has forced seven turnovers and has a double-digit lead over the Pilots.
The Zags have forced four turnovers in the last 4:08 as they’ve gone on a 10-2 run.
Joel Ayayi leads GU with eight points.
Freshman center Oumar Ballo gave starter Drew Timme a break and helped continue the Zags’ dominance inside. Ballo has four points.
11:31 – Gonzaga 23, Portland 16: The Bulldogs have made six of their last eight shots and hold a 7-point lead at the under-12 timeout.
Drew Timme and Joel Ayayi each have six points for GU, though Timme has missed his last two shots.
Ahmed Ali has eight points on 3-of-4 shooting for the Pilots. He has made two 3-pointers.
The Zags hold a 20-4 advantage on points in the paint.
15:45 – Gonzaga 9, Portland 8: Drew Timme has six points as the Zags have made it a priority to feed their center early.
Timme is 3-of-4 shooting and has been found twice by Corey Kispert on pick-and-rolls.
Ahmed Ali leads Portland with five points. The WSU transfer made a long 3-pointer to pull the Pilots within one.
Starting 5
Pregame
Individual leaders
Team stats
Game preview
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.