Updates and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga leads Portland at half

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-0, 2-0 WCC) play the Portland Pilots (6-4, 0-1) at Chiles Center in Portland. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. PST. You can watch on Fox 28 in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.

Halftime

Gonzaga 56, Portland 35: Drew Timme has 19 points and the Zags have dominated inside on their way to a 21-point halftime lead.

Joel Ayayi has 12 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists for Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs have outscored the Pilots by 28 – 42-14 – in the paint and hold a 23-11 edge in rebounds.

Ahmed Ali has 16 points to lead Portland. The transfer guard from WSU has made 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Anton Watson has added eight points for Gonzaga. The sophomore forward out of Gonzaga Prep is 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Zags are 14 of 16 from the line. Portland is 4 of 4.

GU’s leading scorer Corey Kispert (21.7 points per game) has just four points on 2-of-7 shooting. He does have four rebounds and three assists.

Freshman point guard Jalen Suggs has three points, two rebounds, two assists and two fouls for the Bulldogs.

First half

3:50 – Gonzaga 41, Portland 25: Drew Timme has 10 points and the Zags have made their free throws count as they’ve built a big lead on the Pilots.

Gonzaga is 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. Portland is just 1 of 1.

Gonzaga also has a 30-10 edge in paint points.

7:41 – Gonzaga 31, Portland 18: Gonzaga has forced seven turnovers and has a double-digit lead over the Pilots.

The Zags have forced four turnovers in the last 4:08 as they’ve gone on a 10-2 run.

Joel Ayayi leads GU with eight points.

Freshman center Oumar Ballo gave starter Drew Timme a break and helped continue the Zags’ dominance inside. Ballo has four points.

11:31 – Gonzaga 23, Portland 16: The Bulldogs have made six of their last eight shots and hold a 7-point lead at the under-12 timeout.

Drew Timme and Joel Ayayi each have six points for GU, though Timme has missed his last two shots.

Ahmed Ali has eight points on 3-of-4 shooting for the Pilots. He has made two 3-pointers.

The Zags hold a 20-4 advantage on points in the paint.

15:45 – Gonzaga 9, Portland 8: Drew Timme has six points as the Zags have made it a priority to feed their center early.

Timme is 3-of-4 shooting and has been found twice by Corey Kispert on pick-and-rolls.

Ahmed Ali leads Portland with five points. The WSU transfer made a long 3-pointer to pull the Pilots within one.

Starting 5

Pregame

GAME UPDATE: The Seahawks game is going longer than expected. You can find the start of the Gonzaga v. Portland game on SWX.



The game will then switch back to FOX 28 after the Seahawks game is over. pic.twitter.com/z6pnyK2NSa — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) January 10, 2021

Pregame things in the Rose City pic.twitter.com/ETUiBY2g5g — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 10, 2021

All ⓑⓛⓐⓒⓚ everything tonight ▪️⬛️▪️ pic.twitter.com/zPZJkq0xRm — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 9, 2021

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Corey Kispert (GU) 21.7 62.6 86.5 Ahmed Ali (UP) 18.4 47.4 84.1 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.6 5.7 1.9 Eddie Davis (UP) 5.2 4.3 0.9 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Jalen Suggs (GU) 5.3 2.7 27.0 Ahmed Ali (UP) 3.0 2.9 29.9

Team stats

Gonzaga Portland Points 94.3 72.5 Points allowed 72.1 77.0 Field goal pct. 54.8 41.4 Rebounds 39.2 33.9 Assists 20.5 10.7 Blocks 2.8 3.1 Steals 8.7 7.4 Streak Won 11 Lost 2

Game preview

No. 1 Gonzaga takes show on the road to face Portland Hello, it’s early January and Gonzaga is preparing to play its first road game of the season. Yes that’s odd, but it seems to fit the unusual tenor of a season being staged in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. | Read more »