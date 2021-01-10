Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Congrats, S-R and Sue Lani

Some of my friends complain they don’t know what news to believe due to highly biased media and have simply given up! Ms. Madsen accurately describes the bias problem as the words and phrases that reporters choose and the articles that are included, or omitted, by news outlets (“Columnists have biases; news accounts shouldn’t,” Dec. 31). So true! After watching Fox and MSNBC, you would think they are reporting from different planets.

According to Ms. Madsen, MediaBias-FactCheck.com rates the Spokesman as “least biased based on story selection and editorial positions, and High for factual reporting due to proper sourcing and a clean fact check record.” We are extremely fortunate to have easy access to local, state, national and global news that is accurate and unbiased. We can’t allow this resource to whither away. I would encourage everyone who reads this letter to give the gift of the Spokesman to someone who is not currently a subscriber. Democracy demands a well-informed citizenry in order to survive and thrive.

Ms. Madsen perfectly describes the Spokesman: “they’re doing it right if there’s something for everyone to love. Or despise”. Point and counterpoint!

Jim Baumker

Liberty Lake

 

