Do some research

The “Endangered local parks” letter (Carol Ellis, Jan. 5) suggests that Hamblen Park is endangered by the development of a water tower. “If you value your heritage …”

Endangered? Maybe yes, maybe no. If you’ve not taken the time to do a citizen-level review of the proposed project, then you really don’t know. Before you agree or disagree with the letter, take some time to visit the city’s “High System Water Tower – Hamblen Park” web page and view the Sep ’20 presentation under Related Documents. Make up your own mind.

Is this just about Hamblen Park? Or, is this about the water service for multiple South Hill neighborhoods?

Be informed. You owe it to your neighborhood.

Chris Flanagan

Spokane