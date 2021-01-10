News should just be news

I write this second letter to the editor to state that I have (choke) agreed with columnist Sue Lani Madsen a second time. Her column that news accounts, as opposed to opinion articles, shouldn’t have biases was very correct.

Even though I despise our soon to be ex-president, for some time now I have thought that news reports about his election issues have been somewhat unfairly (even if correctly) presented. As an example — one of many, — from your Dec. 22, 2020 issue: “Two election technology companies whose names have come up in President Donald Trump’s false charges of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election are fighting back.” Why put in the word “false”? This news report should just state what he said. (It would be interesting to know how Faux News presented this story.)

For better or worse, he IS the president, and deserves his actions and opinions to be just stated. If there is something else that should be known, put it at the bottom of the article. An example of what I think is the right way to present it can be found at the end of an article in today’s newspaper: “Trump and his allies have filed roughly 50 lawsuits challenging election results, and nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. He’s also lost twice at the Supreme Court.” Those of us who actually care that the leader of our country constantly lies will understand, and those who seem only to care about what he does, not what he says, will ignore it.

Dennis DeMattia

Spokane