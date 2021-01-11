Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi, Jalen Suggs sweep WCC weekly awards

Another week, another Gonzaga sweep of the West Coast Conference weekly awards.

Junior guard Joel Ayayi was named conference player of the week for the second straight time. He had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists against Portland, becoming the first player in program history with a triple-double.

Ayayi finished with eight points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals in Thursday’s victory over BYU. He committed just one turnover in 61 minutes. Ayayi is second in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.4), third in rebounding (8.1) and fifth in steals (1.3). He has five double-doubles this season.

Jalen Suggs was selected WCC freshman player of the week for the fourth time. The 6-foot-4 point guard had 27 points, eight assists, seven steals and seven boards in two victories.

Suggs ranks first in the conference in steals (2.6), third in assists (5.1), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.96) and sixth in field-goal percentage (53.7).

In seven weeks, Gonzaga has swept the weekly awards five times. Suggs earned player and freshman of the week honors on Dec. 21.