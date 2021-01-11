Man shot and killed outside Spokane Valley nursing home identified

The man who was shot and killed outside a Spokane Valley nursing home Dec. 31 has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher Smith by the Spokane County medical examiner.

A delivery driver witnessed Smith being shot at about 7 a.m. outside Brookdale Park Place on Park Road. The driver called police, but a suspect had yet to be arrested as of Monday morning.

Witnesses told police they saw two men and a woman, all three believed to be adults, in an altercation that morning. Witnesses told police the men were banging on doors in the area, and neighbors heard yelling and shouting. Witnesses said a man and the woman ran from the scene after the man pulled out a handgun and shot the other man.

Smith’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner.

Police asked anyone with any information about the incident or what led up to it to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10170950.