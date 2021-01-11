Memphis G League team acquires former Gonzaga guard David Stockton’s rights

The Memphis Hustle, NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, announced Monday they have acquired former Gonzaga guard David Stockton’s returning player rights.

Stockton played in 27 G League games for the South Bay Lakers last season. He averaged 15.3 points, 6.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

The 5-foot-11 point guard, a Zag from 2010-14, has played in six NBA games, three with the Sacramento Kings in 2015 season and three with the Utah Jazz in 2018. Stockton’s dad, John, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2009 after playing his entire NBA career with the Jazz in 1984-2003.

Former Gonzaga standout Brandon Clarke is in his second season and ex-Zag Killian Tillie is a rookie with the Grizzlies. Tillie is on a two-way contract.

David Stockton was most recently was with Guaynabo in Puerto Rico. He put up big numbers in November and December, averaging 18.5 points and 5.2 assists. He scored 40 points in one game and earned player of the week honors in the Puerto Rican league. He has also played professionally in Croatia, New Zealand and Germany.

Stockton has averaged 17.5 points and 7.1 assists in 169 career G League games, including 142 for Reno from 2015-18. He was named vice president of the new G League players union in October, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.