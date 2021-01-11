Ronnie Milsap cancels plans to perform in Spokane

After COVID-19 forced him to postpone his March 24 concert at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox until Sept. 26, and, later, to cancel the Sept. 26 date with plans to reschedule, legendary singer-songwriter and pianist Ronnie Milsap has once again canceled plans to perform in Spokane.

“Although this concert has not been rescheduled at this time, we look forward to welcoming Ronnie Milsap to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox the next time he visits Spokane,” the Fox staff wrote in a news release on Monday. “Stay tuned!”

Refunds for tickets purchased via debit or credit card for the Sept. 26 concert have been issued. Those who purchased tickets with cash or check should contact the Fox box office at foxtickets@foxtheaterspokane.com or leave a message at (509) 624-1200.

The box office is currently closed for in-person visits, but emails and calls will be returned as soon as possible.