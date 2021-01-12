The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Advanced Dermatology & Skin Surgery becomes affiliate of United Derm Partners

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 12, 2021

By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

Advanced Dermatology & Skin Surgery has partnered with a Nashville, Tennessee-based dermatology physician services organization.

Advanced Dermatology announced it became an affiliate of United Derm Partners in an email to patients last month.

The local practice’s name and providers will remain the same under the partnership, according to the email.

Advanced Dermatology did not respond to a request for additional comment on its affiliation with United Derm Partners.

The dermatology practice, which has offices in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene, is expanding into Walla Walla, according to its website.

