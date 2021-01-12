Security footage aids deputies in speedy capture of gas station robbery suspects

Within an hour and a half of a reportedly armed gas station robbery Monday, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies found two suspects in a car that appeared to match a fleeing car in security camera footage.

Deputies initially arrested a man driving the car on suspicion of robbery and a woman for an unrelated burglary warrant. After booking the woman into jail, officers found $500 cash in the woman’s bra and suspected both of conspiring in the robbery. The woman has not been charged.

Around 4:20 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call at an ExxonMobil located at 23320 North Highway 395, near Colbert.

A store employee said a man came into the store, walked around and then demanded money from the register, according to the release.

The employee asked the man if he was “sure he wanted to do this,” before the man, whom deputies believe to be 24-year-old Kennyon D. Fast-Horse, repeated the demand and reached toward his waistline, the release said. The clerk then emptied the register.

A customer told the clerk the man ran out of the store and left northbound on U.S. Highway 395 in a white car with a temporary license plate, according to the release.

A deputy reviewing the store’s security footage saw the man arriving in a white car. The deputy noted some details – a thick black band on the man’s left wrist, his logoed shirt and that he looked to be between 18 and 25 years old, the release said. The car seemed to be a Pontiac Grand-AM and one tire was missing a hubcap.

The deputy distributed the information to patrol units, and around 5:45 p.m. a deputy saw a possible match to the car near Yokes Fresh Market in Mead.

The driver, later identified as Fast-Horse, turned into the parking lot of a gas station on Mount Spokane Park Drive. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop before Fast-Horse tried to make a U-turn and hit the curb, the release said.

After deputies detained Fast-Horse and his passenger, later identified as 25-year-old Teyha N. Jones, Fast-Horse agreed to answer questions and denied involvement.

As officers booked Jones into jail , they found $527 in her bra, close to the estimated amount of cash stolen during the robbery, according to the release.