How deep is your love? Share your Love Stories with The Spokesman-Review
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 13, 2021
From staff reports
Has your love lasted decades? Did you meet shortly before the pandemic hit and it’s going stronger than ever? Whatever the circumstances of your love story, we’d love you to share it with us and readers of The Spokesman-Review.
We’ll share a few of your stories in the paper on Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day, naturally – and others will live on in Internet glory at spokesman.com.
Easiest way to submit is to visit www.spokesman.com/valentines/ and fill out the online form. There you’ll also have the opportunity to send a free eValentine to your loved one. Or, email the details of your story to valentines@spokesman.com. If you’re old school, write up something and drop it in the mail: The Spokesman-Review, P.O. Box 2160, Spokane, WA 99201.
Deadline to submit your story is 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.