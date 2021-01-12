Inland Northwest RV Show cancelled because of COVID-19

By Thomas Clouse The Spokesman-Review

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another victim: the 32nd annual Inland Northwest RV Show.

The show, which was scheduled for Jan. 21-24 and expected to display more than $13 million worth of new models, has been canceled because of restrictions that would not allow the show to take place at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, show promoter Steve Cody said.

“For safety reasons, we just couldn’t have the show,” Cody said. “But, we’ll be back.”

Cody said the organization has returned entrance fees and scrapped the event that was expected to draw as many as 12,000 people.

“The fairgrounds has restrictions on any gatherings,” he said. “We had a full show with dealers and vendors. The dealers were very disappointed.”

However, although a premier annual promotion for the industry has been canceled, RV sales have remained strong throughout the pandemic, he said.

“RV business has been spectacular this year. If you look at any RV dealer, they have empty lots,” he said. “They had a banner year.”

Despite thousands of local residents who lost their jobs, some used stimulus checks toward the of purchase new or used RVs. Throughout the summer, used camper trailers sold within days of posting on online sale sites.

Cody said many local buyers sold their homes and hit the road.

“The manufacturers are all back on line,” he said. “All this inventory will be replaced as we go through the year. Now, everybody is looking forward to the 2022 show.”