Man suspected of felonies three times since November told deputy nothing ‘weird’ was going on in latest incident

A man who had been charged on suspicion of felonies twice in the last seven weeks has been charged with new felonies after a traffic stop last Thursday, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

During the stop, the man said repeatedly that nothing “weird” was going on before a deputy spotted tinfoil and a lighter – often used to consume heroin – in the SUV’s cup holder, the release said.

A deputy pulled Curtis Jones, 37, over Jan. 7 on North Argonne Road in Spokane Valley when he saw the SUV did not have license plates, according to the release. Once pulled over, Jones allegedly told the deputy he didn’t have his ID because his wallet had been stolen. The deputy checked his name with dispatch and found Jones had been convicted of several felonies, mostly possession of drugs and stolen property.

During the traffic stop, Jones told the deputy he did not own the car because he had just purchased it from a home down the road, according to the release.

Though the vehicle wasn’t reported stolen, the deputy couldn’t contact its registered owner. According to the release, Jones tried to flee several times during the stop, including while handcuffed. Due to Jones’ recent arrests, the deputy used a police dog to search for drugs.

Jones was charged Monday on suspicion of three new felonies stemming from the traffic stop: unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drugs and possession of a stolen firearm.