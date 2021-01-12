One of two Okanogan jail escapees found in Portland

After two inmates escaped from Okanogan County Jail Jan. 5, law enforcement have arrested one of them in Portland, along with a suspected accomplice, according to an Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Early Jan. 5, jail staff realized Kristofer Wittman, 28, and Christian M. White, 53, had escaped from the facility, though they were likely missing for some time before that discovery, Sheriff Tony Hawley said last week.

United States marshals working with Portland police on Tuesday found White in Oregon with Teresa Lancaster, 64, who they believe helped both men to escape.

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is working to have them both extradited back to Okanogan County, the release said.

Law enforcement recommended charges of second-degree escape for White and second-degree rendering criminal assistance and criminal conspiracy for Lancaster.

Wittman is still at large. He is 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair, the release said. If seen, Okanogan deputies ask that the public call police and not try to intervene.

Wittman was in custody on suspicion of multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, obstructing law enforcement, reckless driving and attempted escape. Law enforcement hope to add on charges of second-degree escape and first-degree malicious mischief, according to the release.

As of last week, deputies were unsure how the men escaped and were going through their calls in jail to learn more.