Post Falls Police arrest Spokane man they say had child pornography

A 36-year-old Spokane man was arrested in Post Falls Monday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor. During their investigation, Post Falls police officers say they discovered pornographic images of infants and toddlers on his electronic devices.

Chadlen D. Smith was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor. The arrest comes a month after Smith was arrested for second-degree stalking, according to a news release from the Post Falls Police Department.

Smith has a prior felony conviction of injury to a child stemming from a 2009 lewd conduct with a minor case, police said.

The Post Falls Police Department said it is investigating child pornography offenders, and asked those with information on people involved in child exploitation to contact them or file a cyber tip with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.ncmec.org.