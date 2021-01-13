Gonzaga-Pepperdine key matchup: Colbey Ross, Jalen Suggs is one to watch

Colbey Ross has put together a record-setting career in three-plus seasons at Pepperdine. Freshman Jalen Suggs has emerged as one of the top players in the nation after just 12 games at Gonzaga.

The two standout point guards are expected to match up in Thursday’s game at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Ross holds 25 school single-game, single-season and career records. He’s started all 107 of his career games. The 6-foot-1 senior ranks first in the WCC in assists (7.2) and second in scoring (19.0) behind Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert (21.1).

Ross has essentially replicated those averages in six games versus Gonzaga (18.6 points, 6.2 assists), but he committed 24 turnovers in three of those contests. He can score inside or outside and makes frequent trips to the foul line.

Ross hit seven 3-pointers and scored 43 points in a memorable shootout with Saint Mary’s guard Jordan Ford at last year’s WCC tournament. Ford had 42 points as the Gaels won in double overtime.

The 6-4 Suggs is a force at the offensive end so Ross won’t have an opportunity to relax on defense. Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Cook likely will see time defending Ross, who averages 38.5 minutes per game.