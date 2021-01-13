Rowan Anderson leads Whitworth over Seattle Pacific for first victory
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 13, 2021
SEATTLE – Rowan Anderson scored 24 points and dished out 10 assists as Whitworth notched its first win of the season with a 95-83 nonconference victory over Seattle Pacific on Wednesday.
Liam Fitzgerald added 15 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (1-3), while Garrett Paxton had 16 points and Miguel Lopez had 15 and three assists.
Divant’e Moffitt poured in 30 points for the Division II Falcons (0-1). Harry Cavell added 19 points and six rebounds.
Whitworth shot 60% from the floor and 54.2% (13 for 24) from 3-point range, while holding Seattle Pacific to 48.2% overall and 33.3% from deep. The Pirates went 16 for 22 (72.7%) from the free-throw line.
Whitworth also outrebounded the Falcons 28-26, led by Fitzgerald’s six.
Leading 34-33 with 4 minutes to play in the first half, the Pirates closed the half on a 14-5 run to take a 48-38 lead into halftime
Tanner Fogle scored 10 points off the bench for the Pirates.
Anderson connected on 5 of 7 3-pointers. The rest of the team was 8 for 17.
The teams will take the court at Brougham Pavilion on Thursday night. Whitworth opens Northwest Conference play at Puget Sound on Jan. 22.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.