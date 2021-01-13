Rowan Anderson leads Whitworth over Seattle Pacific for first victory

From staff reports

SEATTLE – Rowan Anderson scored 24 points and dished out 10 assists as Whitworth notched its first win of the season with a 95-83 nonconference victory over Seattle Pacific on Wednesday.

Liam Fitzgerald added 15 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (1-3), while Garrett Paxton had 16 points and Miguel Lopez had 15 and three assists.

Divant’e Moffitt poured in 30 points for the Division II Falcons (0-1). Harry Cavell added 19 points and six rebounds.

Whitworth shot 60% from the floor and 54.2% (13 for 24) from 3-point range, while holding Seattle Pacific to 48.2% overall and 33.3% from deep. The Pirates went 16 for 22 (72.7%) from the free-throw line.

Whitworth also outrebounded the Falcons 28-26, led by Fitzgerald’s six.

Leading 34-33 with 4 minutes to play in the first half, the Pirates closed the half on a 14-5 run to take a 48-38 lead into halftime

Tanner Fogle scored 10 points off the bench for the Pirates.

Anderson connected on 5 of 7 3-pointers. The rest of the team was 8 for 17.

The teams will take the court at Brougham Pavilion on Thursday night. Whitworth opens Northwest Conference play at Puget Sound on Jan. 22.